Brad Pitt takes legal action against Angelina Jolie

Splash

Hindustan Times
03 June, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 10:16 am

Related News

Brad Pitt takes legal action against Angelina Jolie

Hindustan Times
03 June, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 10:16 am
The couple previously known as &quot;Brangelina.&quot; Photo: Collected
The couple previously known as "Brangelina." Photo: Collected

Brad Pitt is taking legal action against former wife Angelina Jolie for selling her portion of their shared French vineyard to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler, without consulting him. As per a report by New York Post, the former couple had an equal stake in the $160 million Chateau Miraval.

As per the report, Pitt and Jolie had a mutual and binding commitment which prohibited any of them from disposing his or her interest separately without the other's consent. By selling her portion, Jolie violated the commitment. Pitt's attorneys filed a complaint in Los Angeles court on 1 June.

"That was by design: Jolie collaborated in secret with Shefler and his associates to pursue and then consummate the purported sale, ensuring that Pitt would be kept in the dark," reads the complaint filed by Pitt.

Shefler's Stoli company and Jolie "knowingly violated Pitt's and [his company] Mondo Bongo's contractual rights and forced a stranger into Pitt's family home," reads the legal papers as quoted by New York Post.

Meanwhile, Jolie's attorneys have called Pitt's actions concerning the matter as "frivolous, malicious and part of a problematic pattern."

As per the paperwork related to the case, the vineyard was part of Pitt's winery business with esteemed winemaker Marc Perrin with whom he teamed up in 2013.

"Jolie, though supportive of Pitt's efforts on behalf of the family, did none of the work necessary for Miraval's success. Instead, she stood by as Pitt invested money and sweat equity into the home and business in reliance on her promise to hold Miraval together, as well as the contractual rights her holding company Nouvel owed his."

Pitt's lawyers have also claimed that the sale by Jolie happened in the midst of 'child custody dispute' between the former couples.

 

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt / Brad Pitt / Angelina Jolie

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Galleri Kaya, through frequent exhibition and art camps, revitalised the art scene in Dhaka. Pictured here is an exhibition of Murtaza Baseer&#039;s works organised by them in a city hotel. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to run an art gallery successfully: The Galleri Kaya way

2h | Panorama
Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

1d | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

14h | TBS Stories
Budget impacted market within one day?

Budget impacted market within one day?

20h | TBS Economy
Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

15h | TBS Entertainment
Budget reflects IMF conditions

Budget reflects IMF conditions

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study