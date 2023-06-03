Brad Pitt takes legal action against Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is taking legal action against former wife Angelina Jolie for selling her portion of their shared French vineyard to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler, without consulting him. As per a report by New York Post, the former couple had an equal stake in the $160 million Chateau Miraval.

As per the report, Pitt and Jolie had a mutual and binding commitment which prohibited any of them from disposing his or her interest separately without the other's consent. By selling her portion, Jolie violated the commitment. Pitt's attorneys filed a complaint in Los Angeles court on 1 June.

"That was by design: Jolie collaborated in secret with Shefler and his associates to pursue and then consummate the purported sale, ensuring that Pitt would be kept in the dark," reads the complaint filed by Pitt.

Shefler's Stoli company and Jolie "knowingly violated Pitt's and [his company] Mondo Bongo's contractual rights and forced a stranger into Pitt's family home," reads the legal papers as quoted by New York Post.

Meanwhile, Jolie's attorneys have called Pitt's actions concerning the matter as "frivolous, malicious and part of a problematic pattern."

As per the paperwork related to the case, the vineyard was part of Pitt's winery business with esteemed winemaker Marc Perrin with whom he teamed up in 2013.

"Jolie, though supportive of Pitt's efforts on behalf of the family, did none of the work necessary for Miraval's success. Instead, she stood by as Pitt invested money and sweat equity into the home and business in reliance on her promise to hold Miraval together, as well as the contractual rights her holding company Nouvel owed his."

Pitt's lawyers have also claimed that the sale by Jolie happened in the midst of 'child custody dispute' between the former couples.