Black Adam rumoured to be banned in China

Splash

Hindustan Times
08 November, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 09:23 am

Related News

Black Adam rumoured to be banned in China

Hindustan Times
08 November, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 09:23 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

DC's latest superhero film Black Adam has reportedly been banned in China, the single-largest overseas film market for Hollywood films. As per reports on fan forums, the reason for the ban is cast member Pierce Brosnan's past comments on Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. Tibet and its autonomy is a hot topic in China and public figures associating with the leader have been known to be shunned in China.

Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero. The film has been running successfully worldwide, earning $200 million since its release last month. The film features Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate and also includes a cameo of Henry Cavill, returning to play Superman in the DCEU. The film has not been released in China yet and there were hopes that it will release in the country later this year to take its global haul higher.

However, rumours about its ban in China began on fan forums earlier this week. On the forum Box Office Theory, an industry insider with the pseudonym Issac Newton claimed Black Adam will not be released in China. Later in the thread, someone reasoned the administration has decided not to grant the film permission to release as it includes Pierce, who has spoken about meeting the Dalai Lama.

In an interview with GQ in October, Pierce Brosnan had shared an anecdote about meeting with the Dalai Lama and praised the spiritual leader. This could be the reason for Black Adam's shadow ban as several other films have been prevented from release in China over similar reasons. However, no official announcement has been made regarding that.

 

Black Adam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zia Uddin surfed through the pest-cleaning industry for a decade before opening his own company Noha Pest Control Service in 2019. Currently, there are more than 50 pest control service companies in the capital. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The surprising science and commerce of pest control

2h | Panorama
Behind the idea of creating Ananta Terraces within Dhaka lies the ambition to give its dwellers an elite address. Photo: Courtesy

Ananta Terraces: Why build a building, when you can build an entire city?

2h | Habitat
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

Dr Iftekharuzzaman: Our concern is whether the IMF loan conditions will promote public interest or not

5h | Panorama
WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

15h | Videos
Padma Studio: Then and now

Padma Studio: Then and now

15h | Videos
Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

17h | Videos
The story of the woman butcher of Dinajpur

The story of the woman butcher of Dinajpur

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation