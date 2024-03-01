Badshah to electrify Dhaka

Splash

TBS Report
01 March, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2024, 05:43 pm

Badshah to electrify Dhaka

TBS Report
01 March, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2024, 05:43 pm
Badshah to electrify Dhaka

To celebrate the launch of the Tecno Spark 20 series, a glamorous event is taking place in the capital, featuring a music fest where the renowned Indian rapper and musician Badshah will headline.

The Tecno Music Fest, is taking place today, 1 March at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB, Expo Zone), and is an entertainment-filled program with thrilling arrangements. This fest, dedicated to the Tecno Spark 20 series, aims to enchant attendees with a variety of captivating performances.

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, widely known by his stage name Badshah, is famed for his Hindi, Haryanvi, and Punjabi tracks. Badshah has gained international recognition beyond India for his versatile talent. He has been listed among the top 100 celebrities in Forbes India for three consecutive years, based on earnings, becoming one of the highest-paid artists in India.

Joining Badshah on the main stage are several esteemed figures from Bangladesh's music industry, including Fuad and Friends, Pritom Hasan, Xefer, Black Zang, and Sanjoy. This lineup promises to immerse the audience in a musical journey, captivating them with their performances.
 

 

Badshah

