Splash

Back in Black

Bangladeshi alternative rock band, Black, posted a video on their Facebook page, teasing their return to the music scene. The video, just captioned with the hashtags, #backtoschool #blackforever shows the members calling and telling each other, "it's on." 

They have also hinted at the release of a full lineup of songs, perhaps an album, with Khademul Jahan saying, "Let me check with Tony, will he be able to go through so many songs with such little time."

The popular band was founded in 1998 and went on a hiatus around 2016. They briefly made another appearance in 2023 with the release of the song, 'Shomantoral'.
 

Black

