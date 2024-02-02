It will take Black Americans 320 years to catch up to White neighbours

World+Biz

Bloomberg
02 February, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 07:04 pm

Related News

It will take Black Americans 320 years to catch up to White neighbours

Even in megacities like New York and San Francisco, where outcomes overall are better for Black residents, parity would take 160 years.

Bloomberg
02 February, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 07:04 pm
Commuters at the Times Square subway station in New York. Photographer: Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg
Commuters at the Times Square subway station in New York. Photographer: Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg

It will take more than three centuries for Black Americans to achieve the same quality of life as their White neighbors, according to McKinsey & Co., after the racial gap widened in more than half the country in the past decade.

Based on the rate of change in quality of life metrics between 2012 and 2021, it would take roughly 320 years for Black residents in rural counties like Caddo Parish, Louisiana, to achieve parity, a new report from the consultancy shows. Even in megacities like New York and San Francisco, where outcomes overall are better for Black residents, parity would take 160 years.

"We have a really clear picture of the urgency of the situation," said Shelley Stewart III, an author of the report and senior partner at McKinsey.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

There are other sobering data points: only 48% of US counties reduced the racial gap in the past decade, no US county with a significant Black population has achieved parity, and the 37 that are close to it house just 0.1% of the total US Black population.

The study assumes that results for White residents will remain at today's levels, but notes that those estimates are conservative because their conditions are likely to improve over time.

McKinsey analyzed 25 metrics related to quality of life, including rates of poverty and food insecurity, job opportunities, life expectancy and incarceration rates across the US, from megacities to rural areas.

The report also highlights a number of solutions that could help bridge the gap, including affordable housing in mixed-income neighborhoods, health insurance for US residents without coverage and the expansion of high-quality early childhood education programmes.

Top News

America / inequality / Black

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

The songs of trolleymen

6h | Panorama
Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

9h | Panorama
Microgreens are young vegetable seedlings that are approximately 1-3 inches tall. Photo: Courtesy

Tushar's microgreens: Superfood of the future!

8h | Features
IDF&#039;s recent allegation, accusing UNRWA staff of involvement in the October 7 terrorist attacks, led UNRWA donors, including the United States, to announce a freeze in funding. Photo: Collected

Defunding Gaza's lifeline: How the West is taking part in collective punishment

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

22h | Videos
Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

1d | Videos
India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

21h | Videos
How long will the US support Israel?

How long will the US support Israel?

1d | Videos