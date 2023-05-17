Will ‘Shomantoral’ put Black back on the map?

Splash

Aziz Hakim
17 May, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 11:05 am

Related News

Will ‘Shomantoral’ put Black back on the map?

Shomantoral will be released through the concert ‘Blacked Out’ on 2 June at Krishibid Institute Bangladesh, Khamarbari

Aziz Hakim
17 May, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 11:05 am
The current line up of Black consists of Ishan Hossain, Charlz Amit Francis, Farhan Tanveer and Mushfeque Jahan. Photo: Collected
The current line up of Black consists of Ishan Hossain, Charlz Amit Francis, Farhan Tanveer and Mushfeque Jahan. Photo: Collected

Black's songs are a part of the youth of many Bangladeshi boys and girls, starting in the 2000s, which carried on till about 2010s. Tahsan was the first big name to leave the band, followed by Jon Kabir and then drummer Tony.  

Now, Mushfeque Jahan is the only surviving founding member; while bassist Charlz Amit Francis has been around since founding bassist Miraz left the band after a tragic accident. 

The love for the band however persists among loyal fans. Jahan recently talked about their newest upcoming single, 'Shomantoral', in an interview with The Business Standard. 

"A lot has changed in our band, especially the line-up. Since 2018, we have a new vocalist Ishan Hossain. Tony and Rubayet were the last to leave," said Jahan, also the CEO of record label G Series. 

'Unomanush' was the band's last album that came out in 2016. Ever since, they have been releasing singles with music videos – something they felt compelled to do.

"The world moved on to singles with music videos. That is, however, not how band music works. We used to release cassettes and CDs but once the digital platform arrived, we had to move to singles and the audio-visual platform. Shomantoral is just another example of that," said Jahan.

Shomantoral will be released through the concert 'Blacked Out' on 2 June at Krishibid Institute Bangladesh, Khamarbari. Its music videos will be screened on huge LED panels at the concert, organised by Get Set Rock. 

Besides Black, AvoidRafa, Aftermath, Drik, Owned and AK Rahul will each perform one of Black's popular songs as a tribute, and perform one of their own. Solo artists Elita and Mila will perform two songs each at the concert as well. 

They began releasing music videos with songs from Unomanush. Music videos for 'Akkhep', 'Gohine' and 'Chokh' were released in 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively. The Covid-19 came suddenly and disrupted things. 

In 2018, they also released the song 'Porajoyer Sheshe' in a mixed album titled 'Shongshodhon Kha'. 2020 was the last time they released a single with Rubayet – 'Dhushor'. 

"Then came Ishan as our new vocalist. It's not easy to re-establish an existing band with a new vocalist. It takes time. Also, execution of a single is vastly different from an album. We need to focus all our energy on a single song when it's a single," Jahan added.

All kinds of experiments can be done with an album, according to Jahan, as there are several songs in an album. An album also helps highlight the versatility of a band. A single clearly cannot capture how a band is on the whole. 

"We make singles in a way they can be performed on stage. So, we are extra cautious about how it is," he said.

Digital platforms are not good for music, Jahan feels. Sure they help spread a song faster through the internet, but what is in it for the musician? 

The Gaan music app is the Bangladeshi equivalent of Spotify and charges listeners for songs, but is still not at par with Spotify in its ability to reward musicians. The GP Music app and some other applications had opened up in the past to promote music digitally, but in one form or another, they fizzled out. 

"Some of our well-wishers and fans have asked us 'why release an audio-visual single through a concert when it is readily available on YouTube?' But I think releasing the song on big LED panels in a concert is not just about the song, but also about the essence of concerts in general," he said.

Shomantoral was supposed to be out in December 2022 but the band was very busy with live concerts back then. So, they chose now to release it. They also plan to release another single this September. 

 

Bangladeshi band Black / Black

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

39m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Find the right olympiad for you

1h | Pursuit
The otherwise beautiful plants with purple flowers damage the quality of the water and make it difficult for the fish to thrive. Photo: Mumit M

Water hyacinth: A source of pollution until turned into a solution

2h | Panorama
Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

16h | TBS Stories
Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

2h | TBS World
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

18h | TBS Entertainment
"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

4
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman