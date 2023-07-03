Know your coffee!

We've all been there, standing in line at a favourite coffee shop, sweating because we are not entirely sure of the difference between a cold brew and a classic iced coffee. The struggle is real!

But fear not, fellow coffee enthusiasts, because we are about to embark on a journey through the marvellous realm of coffee drinks. From lattes to americanos, get ready to be dazzled by the endless possibilities within those tiny beans.

Black

First up, the legendary Black coffee. Simple yet captivating, it is just ground coffee beans steeped in hot water, delivering a warm, pure flavour. Want to sound fancy? Call it cafe noir. No milk or sugar distractions here; it is all about the quality of the coffee itself.

Latte

Prepare to meet the champion of the coffee world—the Latte. Picture a perfect blend of espresso, velvety steamed milk, and a touch of foam, classic or flavoured with vanilla or pumpkin spice. The choice is yours. It is a canvas waiting for your creativity.

Cappuccino

More foam, less milk, and a sprinkle of cocoa or cinnamon on top—Cappuccino is a work of art in a cup. Get ready to be captivated!

Americano

Brace yourself for the bold flavours of the Americano. It is like black coffee but with an espresso shot diluted in hot water. Pro tip: pour the espresso first, then add the hot water. It will be an adventure for your taste buds.

Espresso

Espresso is the powerhouse of the coffee world. You can enjoy it solo, or let it be the foundation of other delightful concoctions. If you are feeling adventurous, say hello to the mighty Doppio—a double shot of espresso that will put an extra pep in your step.

Mocha

For all you chocolate lovers, get ready to fall head over heels for the indulgent Mocha. Chocolate, espresso, steamed milk, and frothy foam—it is pure bliss in a cup.