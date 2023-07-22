Award winning singer Tony Bennett passes at 96

Singer Tony Bennett, a legend of pop and jazz.

Tony Bennett, legendary pop and jazz singer, passed away on Friday at the age of 96 according to official reports. A post was made on his twitter account that said, "Tony left us today but he was still singing the other day at his piano and his last song was Because of You, his first #1 hit. Tony, because of you we have your songs in our heart forever."

Bennett gained fame for his iconic songs like 'The Way You Look Tonight', 'Body and Soul' and '(I Left My Heart) In San Francisco'. Additionally, he formed musical partnerships with renowned artists such as Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin and especially Frank Sinatra, who once hailed him as "the finest singer in the industry."

Throughout his remarkable eight-decade-long career, Bennett achieved immense commercial success, selling millions of records, and received recognition with an impressive 20 Grammy Awards, including a prestigious lifetime achievement award.

The passing of Bennett was verified by his publicist, Sylvia Weiner, who issued a statement to the Associated Press. She confirmed that he died in his native city of New York. While the exact cause of his death was not disclosed, it is worth noting that Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016.

