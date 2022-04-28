‘Avatar 2’ official title and release date announced

The first look of James Cameron’s Avatar 2, officially titled, “Avatar: The Way of Water” was unveiled on Wednesday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas

Avatar is the highest grossing film of all time. Photo: Collected
The highly anticipated sequel of Avatar, released in 2009, gets an official title and release date.

The first look of James Cameron's Avatar 2, officially titled, "Avatar: The Way of Water" was unveiled on Wednesday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

The 3D trailer of the film will exclusively debut in cinemas before the screening of Marvel's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on 6 May.

In a pre-recorded video message, James Cameron shared the film is "designed for the biggest screen and the most immersive 3D available" and that he has "set out to test the limits of what cinema can do".

Avatar: The Way of Water will hit cinemas on 16 December.

To refresh the memory of the fans, Disney plans to re-release the original Avatar on 23 September. 

