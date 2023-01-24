'Avatar: The Way of Water' becomes 6th film in history to surpass $2 billion globally

Six weeks after its release, James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has surpassed $2 billion in global ticket sales. It's the sixth film in history to cross the coveted milestone, joining an exclusive club that includes 'Avatar', 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Titanic', 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens', and 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

Three of the six-highest grossing movies of all time were directed by Cameron. He is also the only director with three films to cross the $2 billion mark. Notably, Zoe Saldaña, who plays Neytiri in the Avatar series, has now starred in four of the six films. She also stars in both Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, reprising her 'Guardians of the Galaxy' role of Gamora.