Arnob to perform at World Music Day celebrations in India

Splash

TBS Report
15 June, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 12:42 pm

Photo: Collected from Facebook
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Singer-song writer, music composer Shayan Chowdhury Arnob will be performing at the World Music Day concert in Kolkata's Biswa Bangla Convention Centre on 21 June. 

The singer announced the news on his Facebook account on Wednesday (14 June). 

The post read, "I'm Super excited to be a part of this celebration !! 'Tagore our way' on world music day! This means a lot to me. Specially growing up in Santiniketan with all of his songs.. nurturing me to be what I'm today!!"

"I'm so glad also to represent Bangladesh with a song which captures the true spirit of our country.. connecting our lives with rivers and the bond between us," he added.

He will be performing alongside renowned artists like Sharmila Tagore, Gulzar, Srabani Sen and many others. 

 

