Coke Studio Bangla's new song to be unveiled in Chattogram tonight

Splash

TBS Report
25 May, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 02:17 pm

Related News

Coke Studio Bangla's new song to be unveiled in Chattogram tonight

TBS Report
25 May, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 02:17 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Coke Studio Bangla's new song will be released tonight (25 May) at 8 pm featuring Arnob, Boga Taleb and Idris.  

The song will be unveiled in front of a live audience at Chattogram's boat club, as per Coke studio Bangla's Facebook post.

A singing-up link was added to the post for the fans to sign up for the event. 

Earlier, Arnob announced the news from his Facebook account. 

"It is not my concert, we will be launching our new song together. Whoever wants to join us, can come to CTG's boat club and experience the live screening," the post read. 

"We will have such a wonderful time listening to the song and will enjoy a wonderful conversation across the Karnaphuli River. If I get some free time, then I might sing one or two songs for my lovely fans," added Arnob. 

The fans can also catch the live version of the event from their Facebook account. 

 

Top News

Coke Studio Bangla / Coke Studio Bangla 2 / Shayan Chowdhury Arnob

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Plants with painted leaves: Exploring the exquisite beauty of Begonias

3h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'We could invest and mobilise $5 billion in the next five years': IFC Regional Vice President, Asia and the Pacific

5h | Panorama
Photo: Ahashanul Rajib

Mohammad Shoaib: The last of Bangladesh's cinema poster painters

18h | Panorama
On Sunday, the protestors, under the banner &quot;Saat Masjid Sarak Gach Rakkha Andalan,&quot; were marching to the DSCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulistan to speak to Mayor Taposh. Photo: TBS

Cut down the disconnect, not trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Rolex established its Brand Value

How Rolex established its Brand Value

4h | TBS Stories
Why world is watching Turkey election?

Why world is watching Turkey election?

19h | TBS World
What Saudi Government doing to compete with the Western World

What Saudi Government doing to compete with the Western World

18h | TBS SPORTS
Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss