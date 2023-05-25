Coke Studio Bangla's new song to be unveiled in Chattogram tonight

Coke Studio Bangla's new song will be released tonight (25 May) at 8 pm featuring Arnob, Boga Taleb and Idris.

The song will be unveiled in front of a live audience at Chattogram's boat club, as per Coke studio Bangla's Facebook post.

A singing-up link was added to the post for the fans to sign up for the event.

Earlier, Arnob announced the news from his Facebook account.

"It is not my concert, we will be launching our new song together. Whoever wants to join us, can come to CTG's boat club and experience the live screening," the post read.

"We will have such a wonderful time listening to the song and will enjoy a wonderful conversation across the Karnaphuli River. If I get some free time, then I might sing one or two songs for my lovely fans," added Arnob.

The fans can also catch the live version of the event from their Facebook account.