Coke Studio releases Shondhatara featuring Arnob and Sunidhi

Coke Studio Bangla has released their ninth song of season 2a new song titled 'Shondhatara', featuring Shayan Chowdhury Arnob and Sunidhi Nayak alongside various artists. It is currently on YoutTube's top trending list.

'Shondhatara' is a unique musical composition that combines elements of modern music with Bandish music. 'Bandish', which signifies 'Uniting Together,' is the essence of this song. It explores the enchanting harmony that arises when two different world come together, despite their vast differences. The fusion of Sunidhi's classical melodies and Arnob's contemporary tunes beautifully portrays the mystical coexistence of two hearts, defying rationality.

The music was composed and produced by Adit Rahman. The lyrics of the song were inspired by Ustad Vilayat Hussain Khan's 'Main Vari Vari Jaungi' and was written by Divash Krishna Biswas.

This magical song is a masterful combination of classical instruments like Sitar, Tabla and Saxophones and modern instruments like guitars, drums and synths.