Anupam and Arnob weave magic on Magical Night

Right when you might have been bracing for impact that this concert is going to be another letdown, 'Let's Vibe with Anuv Jain' organisers Triple Time Communications redeemed themselves with 'Magical Night', consisting of a truly magical lineup of Meghdol, Kolkata's duo Taalpatar Shepai, The Anupam Roy Band and our very own G.O.A.T Arnob & friends, at International Convention Centre Bangladesh (ICCB).

Meghdol kicked off the concert and rocked the stage as the only rock band in the line-up. They ended their performance with 'E Hawa', their staple finisher these days.

We will talk about Taalpatar Shepai and Anupam of course but let us tell you about the magic recent Coke Studio famed Arnob spread throughout the concert hall.

Just one concert ago, under the same organizers, the performers were met with boos from the audience in this particular hall. Tonight, however, was distinct. The audience was engrossed in Arnob's ever-so-melodious singing as he opened with 'Hariye Giyechi.'

Then he sang 'Tomar Jonno', a song to die for back in the 00s. Right after that, he sang 'Majhe Majhe Tobo Dekha Pai', a very popular Kirtan by Rabi Thakur.

What struck me was how the crowd was able to sing along to the song, remembering the Kirtan with their heart. Is it because Arnob did it? I certainly don't know but everyone truly vibed for sure.

In between came Taalpatar Shepai and did their usual crowd engagement and we loved them for that.

Hold on. I hear you. You want to know what goodies the piece de resistance of the night, Anupam Roy brought along with him in his rather short set.

But hey, good things to those who wait. Stay tuned for more tomorrow.