Photo: Courtesy

The song "Premika", featuring Arafat Mohsin and Raba Khan from the album 'Muhurto' was released on 13 February, ahead of Valentine's Day.

Photo: Courtesy

The music video of the song, sponsored by Lovegen and produced under the banner of 58, was shot in Cox's Bazar.

The song is available on Raba Khan's youtube channel 'Jhakana Project' and Arafat Mohsin's Spotify.