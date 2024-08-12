'Shibir Nasir' released after 26 years in prison

Nasir Uddin Chowdhury. Photo: Collected
Nasir Uddin Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, infamously known as 'Shibir Nasir', was released from Chittagong Central Jail yesterday (11 August), after spending 26 years behind bars.

Nasir, once a notorious figure linked to multiple criminal activities, including double murders, extortion, kidnapping, and violations of the Arms Act, walked free around 7pm yesterday following his bail in a final pending case.

Muhammad Manjur Hossain, senior superintendent of Chittagong Central Jail, confirmed that Nasir's bail in the last pending case was thoroughly scrutinised before his release.

Nasir was initially imprisoned on 9 April 1998, and during his time in custody, he faced 36 cases.

Despite the severity of the charges, including three ongoing murder cases in Fatikchari, Nasir managed to secure acquittals in 31 cases over the years.

He was sentenced in two cases: an arms case that resulted in a 10-year sentence in 2008 and a case related to an attack on police at Chittagong College, for which he received a five-year sentence in 2017.

Court records indicate that Nasir was acquitted in several high-profile cases, including the murder of Zamir Uddin, the former general secretary of Chittagong Polytechnic Institute Students' Union, who was shot dead on 20 November 1994.

Nasir was also acquitted in the murder of Nazirhat College Principal Gopal Krishna Muhuri, who was killed by armed assailants in his residence on Jamal Khan Road, Chittagong, on 16 November 2001.

