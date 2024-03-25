41 juveniles released in Rajshahi on condition of rehabilitation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 March, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 06:09 pm

Related News

41 juveniles released in Rajshahi on condition of rehabilitation

After their release, the judge urged them not to engage in any further criminal activities

TBS Report
25 March, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 06:09 pm
After their release, the judge handed over flowers and a national flag to the teenagers, urging them not to engage in any further criminal activities. Photo: Collected
After their release, the judge handed over flowers and a national flag to the teenagers, urging them not to engage in any further criminal activities. Photo: Collected

A Rajshahi court has freed 41 juveniles, who were accused in different cases, under the condition of engaging in positive activities after their release.

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Muha Hasanuzzaman passed the release order today (25 March).

After their release, the judge handed over flowers and a national flag to the teenagers, urging them not to engage in any further criminal activities.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to court sources, between 2019 and 2023, the 41 juveniles were accused in a total of 35 cases, including fights, drug offences, and molestation under the Children Act in Rajshahi. 

As the accused were under 18 years of age, they spent the last six months under the supervision of a probation officer instead of serving a sentence.

During this period, they engage in various positive activities. 

The judge released them after the probation officer verifies their progress and activities, submitting a report to his satisfaction.

Moniruzzaman, probation officer of Rajshahi district, stated that providing children with the opportunity to correct themselves through alternative means sets a positive example.
 
Over the past year, the judge at the Rajshahi children's tribunal granted bail to 80 children in approximately 80 cases, offering them the chance for rehabilitation.

Top News

Juvenile / Bangladesh / Released

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

9h | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

6h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Book nook shelf inserts: A glimpse into a miniature world

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Trump's assets may be seized if fines are delayed

Trump's assets may be seized if fines are delayed

1h | Videos
Russia's missile launched in Kyiv – Lviv

Russia's missile launched in Kyiv – Lviv

5h | Videos
Delicious Chicken Bharta

Delicious Chicken Bharta

4h | Videos
Gazans are dying indiscriminately in Al-Shifa hospital raid

Gazans are dying indiscriminately in Al-Shifa hospital raid

6h | Videos