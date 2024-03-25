41 juveniles released in Rajshahi on condition of rehabilitation

After their release, the judge handed over flowers and a national flag to the teenagers, urging them not to engage in any further criminal activities. Photo: Collected

A Rajshahi court has freed 41 juveniles, who were accused in different cases, under the condition of engaging in positive activities after their release.

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Muha Hasanuzzaman passed the release order today (25 March).

After their release, the judge handed over flowers and a national flag to the teenagers, urging them not to engage in any further criminal activities.

According to court sources, between 2019 and 2023, the 41 juveniles were accused in a total of 35 cases, including fights, drug offences, and molestation under the Children Act in Rajshahi.

As the accused were under 18 years of age, they spent the last six months under the supervision of a probation officer instead of serving a sentence.

During this period, they engage in various positive activities.

The judge released them after the probation officer verifies their progress and activities, submitting a report to his satisfaction.

Moniruzzaman, probation officer of Rajshahi district, stated that providing children with the opportunity to correct themselves through alternative means sets a positive example.



Over the past year, the judge at the Rajshahi children's tribunal granted bail to 80 children in approximately 80 cases, offering them the chance for rehabilitation.