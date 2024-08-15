Katy Perry’s music video under fire

An investigation has been initiated following the release of Katy Perry's "Lifetimes" music video to determine whether its filming damaged the protected dunes of S'Espalmador in Spain's Balearic Islands.

The Environment Department of the Balearic Islands announced on 14 August that the production company did not obtain the required permits before filming.

The video, directed by Stillz and released on 8 August, features scenes of Perry on beaches in Ibiza and Formentera, with one scene shot in a restricted area of S'Espalmador.

While the department clarified that the video does not constitute a "crime against the environment," it is considered an infringement, as filming in such areas requires proper authorization.

