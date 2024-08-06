Rizvi released from jail

Politics

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 06:41 pm

Related News

Rizvi released from jail

The senior BNP leader walked out of Keraniganj Jail around 5:00pm

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 06:41 pm
BNP leaders and activists received Rizvi at the jail gate. Photo: Collected
BNP leaders and activists received Rizvi at the jail gate. Photo: Collected

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was released from jail this (6 August) afternoon.

The senior BNP leader walked out of Keraniganj Jail around 5:00pm, Chhatra Dal Vice President Tauhidur Rahman Awal told The Business Standard.

Party leaders and activists received him at the jail gate.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Rizvi was detained from Press Club area on 13 July. He was later shown arrested in a case lodged for torching metro rail station in the capital's Mirpur during the anti-quota movement by students.

He was later remanded several times for interrogation in the case.
 

Top News

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / BNP / Released

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

14h | Panorama
The exuberant people expressed their joy all over the streets, and many were seen snatching keepsakes for a story they will tell for years to come. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hasina out: Jubilation in the air

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An image that brought her down

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

5h | Videos
ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

4h | Videos
Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

6h | Videos
Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

6h | Videos