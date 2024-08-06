Rizvi released from jail

BNP leaders and activists received Rizvi at the jail gate. Photo: Collected

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was released from jail this (6 August) afternoon.

The senior BNP leader walked out of Keraniganj Jail around 5:00pm, Chhatra Dal Vice President Tauhidur Rahman Awal told The Business Standard.

Party leaders and activists received him at the jail gate.

Rizvi was detained from Press Club area on 13 July. He was later shown arrested in a case lodged for torching metro rail station in the capital's Mirpur during the anti-quota movement by students.

He was later remanded several times for interrogation in the case.

