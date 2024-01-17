Apurba and Totini chemistry gives Bangla drama a shot in the arm

'Pothe Holo Deri', a new drama released on YouTube channel CMV on 25 December, has already drawn 18 million viewers. Directed and written by Zakaria Soukhin, this 96-minute show stars Ziaul Faruq Apurba and newcomer Tanjim Saiara Totini.

One could even say that Pothe Holo Deri has somewhat revived interest in Bangla dramas, thanks largely to the script shying away from traditional and stereotypical narratives, coupled with Totini's commendable performance.

The experienced Apurba also shines, especially in romantic scenes, standing out for his skillful portrayal of deep emotions on screen. Anyone streaming the show will acknowledge that Apurba gave his best to this drama.

His co-star who's only a year into her journey as an actress, is quite overwhelmed by the appreciation she has been receiving of late due to her brilliant performance.

"The producers and crew organised and arranged everything for us on a grand scale. We are receiving more responses than we expected. The fact that audiences are talking about, watching, and praising the drama is a very good thing for me," she said.

Shot against the scenic backdrop of Cox's Bazar, Pothe Holo Deri unfolds the story of Sadat (Apurba) and Golpo (Totini). Sadat, an engaged man, finds himself at a career crossroads, leading him to postpone his engagement and start on an urgent journey to Hridoypur to rescue his job. On this unexpected trip, he meets Golpo, a lively and energetic young woman who ends up being his travel partner.

Their journey together leads to unexpected romantic moments, bringing them closer and elevating their relationship from mere acquaintances to something deeper. The drama beautifully captures the evolution of their relationship.

With a blend of heartwarming moments and a gripping narrative that steers away from stereotypical storytelling, 'Pothe Holo Deri' is a tale of discovery, love and choices. The drama does end on a happy note for the viewers as ultimately the duo of Sadat and Golpo have their much desired union.

Manoj Pramanik, Salha Khanam Nadia and others also acted in the drama. In addition, the producer has put three songs in it, sung by Minar Rahman, Mahtim Sakib and Abanti Sithi.

Despite a less frequent presence on TV last year due to various reasons, Apurba ended the year on a high note, delighted with Pothe Holo Deri's success.

"I'm getting heartwarming responses from the audience regularly. Everyone watched with interest," Apurba expressed. He also noted how Cox's Bazar served as a perfect shooting location.

"I wanted a secluded place for this drama. The dialogues were good; the songs were great," he added.

Writer and director Zakaria also recounted his experience saying, "After handing over the finalised version to CMV, I dropped everything else and just fell asleep instantly."

He admitted being completely unaware of the drama's release and initial reception due to his exhaustion. Zakaria further explained how the intense editing process, which lasted 11 days and included four sleepless nights, left him too tired to engage in any promotional activities. This gruelling schedule led to his deep sleep right after the drama's release.

"To stay awake, I drank coffee every 5 to 10 minutes. When I woke up, I was just amazed. Seeing everyone's excitement, joy, and emotions about 'Pothe Holo Deri' makes me feel very fortunate," he added.

"Honestly, for such a response, not just 4 nights, but 4000 sleepless nights are worth it," the director concluded.