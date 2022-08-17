Damal trailer shows Shadhin Bangla football team’s unique battle for 1971 Liberation war

The trailer of Raihan Rafi directorial "Damal" was dropped on Tuesday (16 August).

The trailer highlights the Shadhin Bangla football team's fierce battle to liberate the war with the help of a football and their undivided dedication instead of any weapons.

For the unversed, the star-studded patriotic sports film starring Bidya Sinha Mim, Siam Ahmed, Sariful Razz and Shahnaz Sumi, is inspired from true events. Written by Faridur Reza Sagor, the film revolves around the Shadhin Bangla football team's determination to win every match and give their hard-earned prize money to freedom fighters and assist them to liberate the country from the shackles of oppression.

The trailer simultaneously showed the barbaric acts of West Pakistani soldiers and the agony of East Pakistani commoners.

Netizens are praising the trailer for its cinematography, sound, and phenomenal cast.

Alongside showing a glimpse of intense football matches, it showed poignant scenes including Bidya Sinha Mim's family torture and her strong despise of the enemy, who stabbed and spitted on them near the end of the trailer.

The emotionally charged trailer with strong diagnosis is expected to highlight every individual's fight, which led to the liberation of our country.

Damal is ready to hit the theatre on 28 October.