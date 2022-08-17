Damal trailer shows Shadhin Bangla football team’s unique battle for 1971 Liberation war

Splash

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 01:14 pm

Related News

Damal trailer shows Shadhin Bangla football team’s unique battle for 1971 Liberation war

Raihan Rafi’s patriotic sports film ‘Damal’ trailer dropped today

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 01:14 pm
Photo: Youtube
Photo: Youtube

The trailer of Raihan Rafi directorial "Damal" was dropped on Tuesday (16 August).

The trailer highlights the Shadhin Bangla football team's fierce battle to liberate the war with the help of a football and their undivided dedication instead of any weapons.

For the unversed, the star-studded patriotic sports film starring Bidya Sinha Mim, Siam Ahmed, Sariful Razz and Shahnaz Sumi, is inspired from true events. Written by Faridur Reza Sagor, the film revolves around the Shadhin Bangla football team's determination to win every match and give their hard-earned prize money to freedom fighters and assist them to liberate the country from the shackles of oppression.

The trailer simultaneously showed the barbaric acts of West Pakistani soldiers and the agony of East Pakistani commoners. 

Netizens are praising the trailer for its cinematography, sound, and phenomenal cast.

Alongside showing a glimpse of intense football matches, it showed poignant scenes including Bidya Sinha Mim's family torture and her strong despise of the enemy, who stabbed and spitted on them near the end of the trailer.

The emotionally charged trailer with strong diagnosis is expected to highlight every individual's fight, which led to the liberation of our country.

Damal is ready to hit the theatre on 28 October.

trailer / Bangla movie / Liberation War / Bidya Sinha Mim / Siam Ahmed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Which Nintendo Switch should you switch to?

18h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

1d | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BRT: A hazardous and troublesome project

BRT: A hazardous and troublesome project

4h | Videos
Reasons why wild animals are moving into cities

Reasons why wild animals are moving into cities

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Who is responsible for the Uttara girder tragedy?

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Evidence of negligence in Uttara girder tragedy

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

3
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador