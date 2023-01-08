Adhora Khans starts the new year with two new movies

Splash

TBS Report
08 January, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 11:51 am

Related News

Adhora Khans starts the new year with two new movies

TBS Report
08 January, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 11:51 am
Adhora Khans starts the new year with two new movies

Budding actress Adohra Khan has made a name for herself by acting in movies like 'Matal', 'Nayok' and 'Pagoler Moto Bhalobashi'. 

Adhora has picked up her pace once more by taking on several acting roles, despite the pandemic that caused a temporary pause. She began the new year by shooting for a brand-new movie. She has also recently signed on to feature in the Wahiduzzaman Diamond-directed film 'Dokhin Duar,' for which shooting has already begun.

Adhora Khan spoke briefly about her new movie. Regarding her role, she said, "I am thankful to the director for allowing me to appear in a film with such a beautiful story. Working with this excellent filmmaker marked the beginning of the new year. I'm hoping this year goes well for me." 

Adohra Khan will shortly begin filming the Mazhar Babu-directed film 'Thokor.' In both films, this actress co-stars with two newcomers. Adohra Khan also appeared in the Saikat Nasir-directed film Sultanpur. It is slated for rele ase.

 

Actress / Movies / Bangla movie

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe: Noir (male) &amp; Ecstasy (female) Model: Tanzim &amp; Zaima Styling &amp; Choreography: Tawhidur Rashid Photography: Eivan Sardar Makeup: Hossain

Amp up your style with fashionable winter wear

4h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

If you sell 3,000 books in India, it is considered a bestseller: Paro Anand

2h | Panorama
As digital technology becomes more pervasive, a sense of touch and humanity will be more sought after and this may mark a new age of master craftsmanship. Photo: Bloomberg

AI is cool but can it tailor a $50,000 suit?

2h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

Dorik: Build a website in 30 minutes

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

15h | TBS World
5 initial steps of career planning

5 initial steps of career planning

15h | TBS Career
Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

20h | TBS SPORTS
$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

22h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals