Adhora Khans starts the new year with two new movies

Budding actress Adohra Khan has made a name for herself by acting in movies like 'Matal', 'Nayok' and 'Pagoler Moto Bhalobashi'.

Adhora has picked up her pace once more by taking on several acting roles, despite the pandemic that caused a temporary pause. She began the new year by shooting for a brand-new movie. She has also recently signed on to feature in the Wahiduzzaman Diamond-directed film 'Dokhin Duar,' for which shooting has already begun.

Adhora Khan spoke briefly about her new movie. Regarding her role, she said, "I am thankful to the director for allowing me to appear in a film with such a beautiful story. Working with this excellent filmmaker marked the beginning of the new year. I'm hoping this year goes well for me."

Adohra Khan will shortly begin filming the Mazhar Babu-directed film 'Thokor.' In both films, this actress co-stars with two newcomers. Adohra Khan also appeared in the Saikat Nasir-directed film Sultanpur. It is slated for rele ase.