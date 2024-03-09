Every Muslim should support fellow Muslims but it has to be done through Islamic guidelines: Imam of Prophet’s Mosque

The Imam of the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Ahmed bin Ali Al-Hudhaifi, has said every Muslim has a role in helping or supporting fellow Muslim brothers and sisters, but that has to be done "through Islamic guidelines and thorough consideration".

"The doors of good deeds are open, but that has to be under Islamic guidelines, and it is not for anyone to do as he wishes, how he wishes," he told UNB on Friday night.

The Imam made the remarks when his comment was sought about the role of Muslim Ummah amid the current situation in the world.

Al-Hudhaifi also said it has to be through the guidance or advice and directions of the Muslim rulers in charge of their country.

"The people in charge are the ones meant for these issues, the issues of foreign affairs. A Muslim has to do his duty towards fellow Muslims by making 'Duaa' in helping his brothers," he said.

On Friday night, the Imam met with the fourth batch of 2024 guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' "Umrah and Visit Program", which is supervised by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs.

Al-Hudhaifi urged the guests to remember the importance of thanking Allah for the blessings He bestowed upon them, and not to disdain and despise those blessings, no matter how subtle they are.

He said that the greatest and highest level of faith that a Muslim must attain is to thank Almighty Allah for His great, countless blessings but most people do not give thanks.

Al-Hudhaifi considered that for the guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' "Umrah and Visit Program" is one of the blessings that deserve thanks to Allah for what is achieved through performing Umrah.

Prominent Islamic figures, journalists and social influencers representing 16 countries - Bangladesh, Russia, Tajikistan, Australia, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Nepal, Turkey, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and New Zealand were present.

After visiting Quba Mosque, King Fahad Complex for printing the holy Quran, Shuhada and Mount Uhud, international exhibition and museum of the Prophet's Biography and Islamic Civilisation, the Bangladesh delegation will leave Madinah for Makkah on Monday to perform Umrah.

Earlier, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, approved hosting 1,000 Umrah pilgrims from countries around the world during the year 2024.

This is within the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Guests Program for Hajj, Umrah and Visit, which is being implemented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs.

Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Sheikh thanked the King, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for this generous gesture.

He said this confirms the great care of the rulers in serving Islam and Muslims, as well as in strengthening the bonds of brotherhood between Muslims in various parts of the world, and fruitful communication with those who are engaged in various fields of Islamic work.

The "Guests Program" would host 1,000 prominent Islamic figures from all around the world, including Islamic scholars, intellectuals, influential figures, and university professors to perform Umrah and pray in the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah.

The Saudi minister appreciated the continuous support being received by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs in various fields that contribute to the success of its mission to serve Islam and Muslims, as well as to spread the values and principles of the Islamic religion, and confront hatred, fanaticism and extremism.