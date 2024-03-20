Rayhan Rafi's 'Damal' in Toffee

Toffee, the country's largest digital entertainment platform, will release Rayhan Rafi's independent war-based film 'Damal' on 21 March.

Rayhan Rafi is an acclaimed director, screenwriter, and producer, distinguished for his impactful work in cinema.

Following its theatrical release in 2022, 'Damal' garnered acclaim from both critics and audiences alike. Now, after two years of eager anticipation, 'Damal' is set to debut on OTT, courtesy of Toffee, where it will be offered as premium content. This means that viewers across various mobile networks will have the opportunity to enjoy the movie on Toffee's platform.

This Bangladesh Liberation War-based film showcases some of the historical events involving the legendary Shadhin Bangla Football Team, which was formed to create public opinion in favor of the country's independence and to raise funds for the freedom fighters. The movie features celebrity actors such as Shariful Raj, Bidya Sinha Mim, Siam Ahmed, and Intekhab Dinar.

'Damal' was a dream project for Raihan Rafi, the director of several commercially successful films. Through this film, he has aimed to portray a significant phase of the Bangladeshi independence war through a gripping storyline.

Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, Marketing deputy director at Toffee, Banglalink, said, "As the country's largest digital entertainment platform, we strive to deliver entertaining and meaningful content. The film 'Damal' is a historical documentation of the glory and courage of Bangladeshi footballers during the independence war. We look forward to providing our viewers, especially the youth, an opportunity to experience 'Damal' on Toffee during this Independence month."

The Toffee App is available for download on the Google Play Store for Android users and the App Store for iOS users.


