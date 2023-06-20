Amanda Bynes detained for mental health evaluation amid ongoing struggles

Splash

Hindustan Times
20 June, 2023, 11:20 am
20 June, 2023

Amanda Bynes detained for mental health evaluation amid ongoing struggles

Amanda Bynes, former nickelodeon star, has been subjected to a 5150 psychiatric hold for the second time this year.

Hindustan Times
20 June, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 11:25 am
Amanda Bynes. Photo: Collected
Amanda Bynes. Photo: Collected

This year, for the second time, Amanda Bynes has been subjected to a 5150 psychiatric hold.

The "She's the Man" star was detained by the police over the weekend and was placed under custody for a mental health evaluation, which she allegedly failed. According to reports, Bynes, 37 years old Nickelodeon star, called the cops for aid when she was undergoing overwhelming distress. On Monday, the former child star was pronounced a danger to herself and people around her. She can be held for 72 hours on a mandatory psychiatric hold.

In March, Amanda Bynes was spotted roaming naked in the streets of LA, that was the first time she got subjected to a psychiatric hold. She waved down a car and expressed her agony to the driver. She said that she was coming down from a psychiatric episode prior to calling the cops.

At times, she was reported for living "on the streets for days". Paul Michael, The starlet's ex-fiancé, conveyed information on page six that she had likely been "off her meds".

The former child stress remained hospitalized for approximately three weeks before being discharged and starting outpatient treatment.

Additionally, she suffered from substance abuse and has received a diagnosis of bipolar disorder. In March 2022, she was liberated from an eight-year conservatorship.

Reportedly, Amanda Bynes doesn't have a support system in her life and only gets to visit her siblings and parents "from time to time."

Her current mental health episodes have deeply concerned longtime fans of the Nickelodeon star who started acting in the late 1990s.

Before securing her acclaimed series named "The Amanda show", the star appeared in "all that", a sketch comedy. The California-born star' success continued into the 2000s, she played the lead roles in "She's the Man" in 2006, "hairspray" in 2007, and "Easy A" in 2010.

 

