Amanda Bynes conservatorship terminated after nearly nine years

Amanda Bynes's conservatorhip has been terminated after almost nine years. Amanda rose to fame as a child actor on Nickelodeon's 'All That' during the '90s, and later starred in a series of popular movies in the early 2000's.

In 2013, her parents – Rick Bynes and Lynn Organ – petitioned for a conservatorship when their daughter allegedly set fire to a driveway and was later hospitalised for an involuntary psychiatric hold. In 2014, Amanda's mother was granted a full conservatorship.

Amanda Bynes. Photo: Collected

Bynes filed a petition to terminate the conservatorship on 23 February with the support of her mother, attorney and psychiatrist.

Judge Roger L Lund said at the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, "The conservatorship is no longer needed, and therefore, the petition of termination is granted. She's done everything the court has asked over a long period of time."