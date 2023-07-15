Alia Bhatt set as first female lead in Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe

TBS Report
15 July, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 01:47 pm

Alia Bhatt. Photo: Collected
After playing the lead role in "Gangubai Kathiawadi" Alia Bhatt is set to become the first female super-agent of Yash Raj Film's spy universe. 

The actress will star in Yash Raj Films' first spy film with a female lead, which will begin production in 2024.

According to a trade source, "Alia is one of the biggest superstars of our country today and she will play a super agent in the YRF spy universe like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan," reports Variety.

"Alia will take on a mission that will push her to the edge and this gritty action film will expand the YRF spy universe further," the source added. 

"Alia will be presented in a whole new, never-seen-before manner in this yet untitled film. Her inclusion in the YRF spy universe indicates that Aditya Chopra is leaving no audience segment out of the equation for this franchise," the source further added. 

The spy universe kicked off in 2012 with the release of "Ek Tha Tiger," featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. 

The most recent addition to the spy universe was "Pathaan," directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham.

The upcoming installment, "Tiger 3," is set to release in November and will reunite Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Following that, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will headline "Tiger vs Pathaan," directed by Ayan Mukerji.

 

