Filmfare OTT Awards 2023: Complete list of winners

Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 honoured actors, directors and technicians for their OTT series and web original films.

The awards ceremony was held on Sunday and saw everyone from Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor in attendance. Alia bagged the Best Actor award in Web Original Film (female) for Darlings, while Rajkummar Rao won the Best Actor (male) award in the critics category for his Netflix film Monica O My Darling.

Karishma Tanna and Sonakshi Sinha were awarded the best actor, series (female) in the critics category for Scoop and Dahaad, respectively. Meanwhile, Vijay Varma bagged the same award in the male category for Dahaad.

Scoop was awarded the best series at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2023, while Trial by Fire won the trophy for best series in the critics category. Sharmila Tagore (Gulmohar) and Sanya Malhotra (Kathal) shared the best actor (female) award in the critics category.

Here are all the winners of Filmfare OTT Awards 2023:

Best Series: Scoop

Best Series, Critics': Trial By Fire

Best Director Series: Vikramaditya Motwane (Jubilee)

Best Director, Critics': Randeep Jha (Kohrra)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama: Suvinder Vicky (Kohrra)

Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics': Drama: Vijay Varma (Dahaad)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama: Rajshri Deshpande (Trial By Fire)

Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics': Drama: Karishma Tanna (Scoop), Sonakshi Sinha (Dahaad)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama: Barun Sobti (Kohrra)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama: Tillotama Shome (Delhi Crime Season 2)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy: Abhishek Banerjee (The Great Weddings Of Munnes)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy: Maanvi Gagroo (Tvf Tripling)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy: Arunabh Kumar (Tvf Pitchers S2)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy: Shernaz Patel (Tvf Tripling S3)

Best Comedy (Series/Specials): Tvf Pitchers S2

Best Non-Fiction Original, Series/Special: Cinema Marte Dum Tak

Best Film, Web Original: Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Best Director, Web Original Film: Apoorv Singh Karki (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male): Manoj Bajpayee (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Actor, Critics' (Male): Film: Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Alia Bhatt (Darlings)

Best Actor, Critics' (Female): Film: Sharmila Tagore (Gulmohar), Sanya Malhotra (Kathal)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male): Suraj Sharma (Gulmohar)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Amruta Subhash (Lust Stories 2), Shefali Shah (Darlings)

Technical Awards: Best Original Story, Series, Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia (Kohrra)

Best Original Screenplay, Series: Gunjit Chopra, Sudip Sharma, And Diggi Sisodia (Kohrra)

Best Original Dialogue, Series: Karan Vyas (Scoop)

Best Adapted Screenplay, Series: Mrunmayee Lagoo, Mirat Trivedi And Anu Singh Choudhary (Scoop)

Best Cinematographer, Series: Pratik Shah (Jubilee)

Best Production Design, Series: Aparna Sud, Mukund Gupta (Jubilee)

Best Editing, Series: Aarti Bajaj (Jubilee)

Best Costume Design, Series: Shruti Kapoor (Jubilee)

Best Background Music, Series: Alokananda Dasgupta (Jubilee)

Best Original Soundtrack, Series: Composer - Amit Trivedi Lyricist - Kausar Munir (Jubilee)

Best Vfx, Series: Arpan Gaglani (Philmcgi) (Jubilee)

Best Sound Design (Series): Kunal Sharma And Dhruv Parekh (Jubilee)

Best Story (Web Original Film): Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Original Screenplay (Web Original Film): Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh (Darlings), Rahul V Chittella and Arpita Mukherjee (Gulmohar)

Best Dialogue (Web Original Film): Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Cinematographer (Web Original Film): Swapnil Sonawane (Monica, O My Darling)

Best Production Design (Web Original Film): Meenal Agarwal (Qala)

Best Editing (Web Original Film): Nitin Baid (Darlings)

Best Background Music (Web Original Film): Achint Thakkar (Monica, O My Darling)

Best Sound Design (Web Original Film): Anirban Sengupta (Darlings)

Short Films

Best Short Film (Fiction): Jahaan

Best Director, Short Film: Sakshi Gurnani (Gray)

Best Actor Short Film (Male): Manav Kaul (Phir Kabhi)

Best Actor Short Film (Female): Mrunal Thakur (Jahaan)

Popular Choice Award For Best Short Film: Soul-Kadhi