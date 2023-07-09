Pori Moni appears at NBR office over income tax dispute

Dhallywood actor Shamsunnahar Smrity Pori Moni went to the National Board of Revenue to attend the hearing of an appeal on income tax related issues at the Taxes Appellate Tribunal. 

When asked, the actor declined to make any comment about the purpose of her visit.

She stayed for 10 minutes at the office of tribunal President Md Nazmul Karim, who could not be reached for comment.

A senior official at the tribunal told The Business Standard that the tax office sought evidence against some of Pori Moni's expenditures, which she failed to show. The actor registered an appeal after the NBR imposed tax on her spending.

During the assessment of 2018-1019 tax year, the actor's tax amounted to more than what she filed in her tax return, said Md Nazmul Karim, deputy commissioner of taxes of Tax Zone-12 under which Pori Moni pays her taxes.

She filed an appeal after the legal process to collect the due tax began two months ago. 

However, the tax officer did not provide any information on the amount relating to the tax dispute.

