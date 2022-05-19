An actor turned producer: Rose Nipa’s journey in the film industry

At a very young age, after watching Salman Shah-Shabnur's movies, Nipa became obsessed with becoming an actor herself. She dreamt of acting alongside celebrities. This passion for acting drove Nipa to elope from her home to become a heroine. About fifteen years went by and now, Sultana Rose Nipa is an actor.

Nipa produced her first film 'Boddo Bhalobashi', which was released during Eid al-Fitr this year. She had to achieve this by overcoming many obstacles, she had to sell her father's land to be able to become one of the principal investors for its production.

The Business Standard spoke to Nipa at Jamuna Blockbuster's waiting room. She spoke about the issues that plagued the making of the movie, "I faced many problems while releasing my first movie. Some people in the industry did not want the film to come out on Eid. But I am stubborn, so I was able to release it after all."

Rose Nipa. Photo: TBS

However, before the release of her film, she had acted in four other productions which never saw the light of day due to various complications.

Nipa has been prolific in the music video circles though. She has been featured in three hundred and fifty music videos.

"I was born and raised in Anwara, Chattogram. When I was in class seven, I fled to Dhaka. I came to a relative's house. Later, of course, my parents found me. They contacted me and tried to take me back home, but I refused. At that time, my only priority and wish was to become an actress,"said Nipa regarding the start of her career. "That dream became reality, I acted in many music videos. And even though I visited Chattogram to shoot a video, I still did not visit home. My decision was to go home only after becoming an actor. So now, I will finally visit home."

While making music videos, she met director Jewel Farshi. He is the one who offered her to be a leading heroine. Nipa went on to act in two of his unreleased films.

"I acted in films such as 'Taka Boro Na Shikkha Boro', 'Babar Protishodh', 'Amader Baul', and many more. But those films never made it onto any platforms. I also started a parlour business as well as a garments business. All those stopped when I stepped into the world of cinema. But the movies never got released. All these influenced my decision to invest in my own film," said Nipa.

"My father heard about the issue. He would never directly oppose anything I do. He would always silently stand by me. And that is why, I sold land, and invested the needed amount and that started the production," she added.

Nipa has spent about 87 lakhs behind the production of one film. She even talked about how many ways the money was misused and spent in wrong places.

Nipa said, "I am new. While making this film, many people have cheated me. I cannot even say their names. I have left the matter to God."

Nipa's first and only production 'Boddo Bhalobashi' began its works in 2017 and ended at the end of 2019. Most of the actors in the film are from India. She wished to release it in India and Bangladesh simultaneously, but because of Covid-19 that was not possible. Then, her father passed away. Later the movie was released on Eid.

When speaking about acting in her first self-produced film, she said she felt good and tried to give it her very best. But it was not easy, as she played two characters simultaneously.

Nipa has suffered mentally, physically, and even financially while making this film. It was released in Jamuna Blockbuster, and she doesn't know how much return she will receive from it.

"Maybe the whole money will be lost but I have been able to fulfil my dream, and that gives me peace."

Nipa's journey with movies does not end here. She wants to do more work in the future, she wants to act with Shakib and Siam. However, there is no desire to invest anew. All she desires now is to act.

"My dream of becoming a heroine has been fulfilled. Now, I just want to act regularly."