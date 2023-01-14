21st Dhaka International Film Festival begins today

Showcasing 252 films from 71 countries, the 21st Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) will begin today.

129 full-length feature films and 123 short and independent films are scheduled to be screened at the festival. The event will be inaugurated by the chief guest, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, at the main auditorium of the Bangladesh National Museum at 4 PM.

"Rainbow Film Society has been organising the DIFF every year since 1992 with support from different organisations. Unfortunately, that support is dwindling," said festival director Ahmed Muztaba Zamal at a press conference on Thursday. "To continue this acclaimed festival in the future, we need proper financial assistance from the government and elite members of society and corporations, the driving force behind every other successful film festival across the world."

Films will be screened at the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib auditorium and Poet Sufia Kamal auditorium of the Bangladesh National Museum; National Art Gallery auditorium, Nandan Theatre open ground, and Jatiya Sangeet and Nrityakala auditorium of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), Star Cineplex (Bashundhara City), Alliance Francaise de Dhaka (Dhanmondi) and Jatiya Press Club.

The films will be screened under nine categories: Asian cinema competition section, retrospective, wide angle, Bangladesh panorama, cinema of the world, children's films, women filmmakers, short and independent films and spiritual films.

The 21st DIFF will also feature the Ninth Dhaka International Conference on Women in Cinema 2023 at the Samson Lounge, Dhaka Club, from 15 and 16 January, and West Meets East: Screenplay Lab from 15 – 18 January at Alliance Francaise de Dhaka.

This year's festival will feature a day-long master class for the first time on 21 January at Bangladesh National Museum. It will be led by filmmakers Jon Jost from the US and Anja Strelec from Belgium. There will also be a special session where script pitching, film studies, and practical filmmaking experience will be discussed by Sadia Khalid Reeti and filmmaker Tasmiah Afrin Mou. Bidhan Rebeiro will conduct the master class sessions.

The 21st Dhaka International Film Festival will continue until 22 January.