21st Dhaka International Film Festival begins today

Splash

TBS Report
14 January, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 10:25 am

Related News

21st Dhaka International Film Festival begins today

TBS Report
14 January, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 10:25 am
21st Dhaka International Film Festival begins today

Showcasing 252 films from 71 countries, the 21st Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) will begin today.

129 full-length feature films and 123 short and independent films are scheduled to be screened at the festival. The event will be inaugurated by the chief guest, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, at the main auditorium of the Bangladesh National Museum at 4 PM.

"Rainbow Film Society has been organising the DIFF every year since 1992 with support from different organisations. Unfortunately, that support is dwindling," said festival director Ahmed Muztaba Zamal at a press conference on Thursday. "To continue this acclaimed festival in the future, we need proper financial assistance from the government and elite members of society and corporations, the driving force behind every other successful film festival across the world."

Films will be screened at the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib auditorium and Poet Sufia Kamal auditorium of the Bangladesh National Museum; National Art Gallery auditorium, Nandan Theatre open ground, and Jatiya Sangeet and Nrityakala auditorium of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), Star Cineplex (Bashundhara City), Alliance Francaise de Dhaka (Dhanmondi) and Jatiya Press Club.

The films will be screened under nine categories: Asian cinema competition section, retrospective, wide angle, Bangladesh panorama, cinema of the world, children's films, women filmmakers, short and independent films and spiritual films.

The 21st DIFF will also feature the Ninth Dhaka International Conference on Women in Cinema 2023 at the Samson Lounge, Dhaka Club, from 15 and 16 January, and West Meets East: Screenplay Lab from 15 – 18 January at Alliance Francaise de Dhaka.

This year's festival will feature a day-long master class for the first time on 21 January at Bangladesh National Museum. It will be led by filmmakers Jon Jost from the US and Anja Strelec from Belgium. There will also be a special session where script pitching, film studies, and practical filmmaking experience will be discussed by Sadia Khalid Reeti and filmmaker Tasmiah Afrin Mou. Bidhan Rebeiro will conduct the master class sessions.

The 21st Dhaka International Film Festival will continue until 22 January.

Dhaka International Film Festival

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

9h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Honest Burger: A tinge of nostalgia in your burger and fried chicken

13h | Food
My return from the precipice

My return from the precipice

14h | Panorama
Undated artwork provided by the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) depicts a quantum experiment that observes traversable wormhole behaviour. Photo: Caltech via Reuters

How physicists simulated a 'baby' wormhole and what it means for the future

12h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

2h | TBS Entertainment
Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

4h | TBS Today
Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

50m | TBS SPORTS
The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'