'Satao' released in Bioscope

The critically acclaimed movie 'Satao', has been released in the OTT platform Bioscope where viewers can watch it for free from 13 October.

'Satao', directed by Khandaker Sumon, was selected as the best film during the 'Dhaka International Film Festival'. The movie told a story dealing with issues relating to motherhood, environment and the climate.

'Satao' marks Sumon's first ever film to be released on an OTT platform. "Our movie is entirely made by Bangladeshi artists and skilled people. No foreigners worked on this film before or after shooting. As a result, this movie is a hundred percent local production." said Sumon

"Although there is a lot of interest in the film, many still haven't been able to watch it. This is because we couldn't reach everyone due to various limitations. With its arrival, now people from every corner of the country will have the opportunity to watch the movie." he added.

'Satao' was also nominated in various other festivals. These include the second 'World Film Festival Kolkata' and the 19th 'Kazan International Muslim Film Festival'.