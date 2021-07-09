Dhaka International Film Festival calls for submission

A brand new edition of the Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) is underway. In order to prepare for the 20th DIFF, submissions are open for the interested film-makers to grab the opportunity of showcasing their works at the internationally acclaimed film festival which draws attention from the film-makers, critics, media and film enthusiasts every year on a large scale.

According to a press release, the festival will be held in Dhaka from 15 to 23 January 2022, organised by Rainbow Film Society. Interested film-makers can submit their works by 30 September 2021, and the submitted films should be made this year as well. For further details netizens can visit the official website of the festival: http://www.dhakafilmfestival.org/

However, in special cases the selection committee may accept films made in 2020. In this regard please send downloadable links with a press kit for preview and government censor clearance.

Like the previous festival, this year the festival will have a competition for "Asian Cinema Section", "Retrospective", "Bangladesh Panorama Section", "Cinema of the World Section", "Children Films Section", "Women Filmmakers Section", "Short and Independent Films Section" and "Spiritual Films Section."

This year "West Meets East", a regular section of the festival will introduce 'West Meets East Screenplay Lab' where selected filmmakers will be given an opportunity to network with professionals including producers, distributors and programmers from the global industry.

After mentoring at the Lab, the successful participants will pitch to potential international collaborators through a Film Hut.

Filmmakers from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Afghanistan, Maldives, Bhutan and Sri Lanka have already started to submit synopsis and treatment of their feature length fiction projects. Shortlisted applicants will be notified by 31 August.

Documentaries and short films will be included in Women Filmmaker, Short and Independent, Spiritual Films and in other special sections where it is deemed fit. However, with a maximum length of 30 minutes are eligible for entry in these sections, states the press release.