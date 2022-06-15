19 films receive Tk12.15cr govt grant

The government has granted Tk12.15 crore in total for 19 films in fiscal 2021-2022 to encourage the growth of the country's cinema industry.

After announcing the national budget earlier this month, the amount of grants for films and the list of its recipients were published through a notification on Wednesday (15 June). Among the 19 films, Amitabh Reza Chowdhury's film "1969" received the highest amount of funds worth Tk75 lakh.

From the remaining 18 movies, four of them will get Tk70 lakh each and another four will get Tk65 lakh each while TK60 lakh each will be given to the rest of the 10 films.

Shakib Khan starrar "Maya" directed by Himel Ashraf and Aupee Karim starrer "Laal Sharee" helmed by Bandhan Biswas are two of the films to receive the grant.

The rest of the films are: "Juddho Jibon" by Rifat Mostafa, "Otopor Rokeya" by Shamim Akhter, "Japito Jibon" by Habibul Islam Habib, "Arjee" by Kamal Mohammad Kibria, "Ahare Jibon" by Chhotku Ahmed, "Bicharaloy" by Sharaf Ahmed Jibon, "Bhashar Jonno Momotaz" by Sarwar Tamizuddin, "Eito Jibon" by Syed Ali Haider Rizvi along with, and "Muktir Chhoto Golpo" co-directed by Syed Maswood Zakaria Chowdhury and Abdus Samad Khokon.