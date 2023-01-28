Hubble telescope captures supermassive black hole 'eating a star'

Science

TBS Report
28 January, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 06:08 pm

Related News

Hubble telescope captures supermassive black hole 'eating a star'

TBS Report
28 January, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 06:08 pm
Photo: BBC
Photo: BBC

NASA scientists recently managed to catch a glimpse of a supermassive black hole "eating a star" through the Hubble telescope.

According to a BBC report, the scientists saw a black hole turning a star into what looked like a huge doughnut, before swallowing it whole.

But it didn't engulf the entire star, instead emitting radiation as they swung downward, making it possible for scientists to see and analyse it.

The process is called a 'tidal disruption event', and according to Nasa they are one of the most complex and violent things that happen in our known universe.

The life of a star is pretty dramatic - they're formed when space dust starts bonding together, they give life to solar systems and can burn brightly for millions of years. And sometimes, very rarely, they get eaten by supermassive blackholes!

Researchers think that by studying the observations, they'll be able to learn more about what happens during such an event.

But the one they've seen isn't happening right now. It's 300 million light years away, which means what they've seen actually happened millions of years ago.

This is because the light that's emitted takes a long time to become visible to our telescopes. But now that it has, the scientists can study it and look for clues about what happened to the star.

This isn't the first time an event like this has been captured, however.

More than 100 tidal disruption events have been observed by scientists, including one in 2021 that Nasa scientists spotted happening in another galaxy.

The difference this time though, is that the Hubble observed it happening in ultraviolet (UV) light, as opposed to X-ray light.

Emily Engelthaler at the Center for Astrophysics at Harvard University explained that observing the black hole using UV light can give us a lot more information about event: "We're excited because we can get these details about what the debris is doing. The tidal event can tell us a lot about a black hole."

When the black hole started to consume the star, it warped the gases that formed it into a doughnut shape.

This area, known as a torus, is the size of the solar system and is swirling around a black hole in the middle.

Top News

Hubble telescope / Black hole / star

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pet cafes: Where love for food and animals cohabit

7h | Food
Illustration: TBS

How MFS is turbocharging national economy

10h | Thoughts
Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

43m | TBS Entertainment
Gold covered mummy discovered in Egypt

Gold covered mummy discovered in Egypt

4h | TBS World
Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

1d | TBS Stories
Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund