WB to provide Tk 255cr food aid to Rohingyas: Enamur

BSS
05 June, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 09:43 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Mohammad Enamur Rahman has said that the World Bank (WB) will provide Taka 255 crore as food aid to the Rohingya refugees.

"Under the agreement, the WFP will provide food assistance to the Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar through the 'Safety Net System for the Poorest' which is being funded by the World Bank," he said.

The state minister told the newsmen after signing an agreement with the World Food Programme (WFP) at the ministry's conference room in the Secretariat here today, said a press release.

"The project will provide nutrition education to women and assistance to children under the age of five in health centres. It will also provide training and necessary equipments for gardening, tree plantation and try to protect both trees and mountain slopes," Enamur said.

He mentioned that the project is expected to reduce anti-social crimes and increase awareness among the Rohingya refugees, according to the release.

Secretary of the ministry Md Kamrul Hasan and WFP Country Director Jens Pierce signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisation.

Senior officials of the ministry and the WFP were present, among others, at the ceremony.

