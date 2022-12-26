Rohingya leader shot dead in Ukhiya

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
26 December, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 02:39 pm

Related News

Rohingya leader shot dead in Ukhiya

TBS Report
26 December, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 02:39 pm
Representational image
Representational image

Unidentified miscreants killed one Rohingya community leader in a Ukhiya Rohingya camp of Cox's Bazar on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Shafi Ullah, 40, leader of bloc-B of Balukhali No 8 Rohingya camp.

"The incident took place on Monday (26 December) morning around 10:30am on the east side of Balukhali camp 8," Ukhiya police station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed.

He said, "A group of miscreants  fired random shots targeting Shafi when he was on his way back from a programme this morning, leaving him dead on the spot."

The patrolling by the law enforcers has beefed up to ward off any further incident, the OC said, adding that the body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar hospital morgue for autopsy.

Top News

Rohingya leader killing / Rohingya / Ukhiya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adam Minter. Sketch: TBS

Rural China faces crisis in the coming wave of Covid

2h | Thoughts
Marsha Diaz and Mashiur Rahaman. Sketch: TBS

Deep scars of climate change: The need for addressing mental health issues in Bangladesh

5h | Thoughts
Leaked! Samsung S23 Ultra to copy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra look?

Leaked! Samsung S23 Ultra to copy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra look?

5h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Gadgets to beat the winter blues

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How Argentina’s economy has been impacted from their World Cup win

How Argentina’s economy has been impacted from their World Cup win

17h | TBS SPORTS
Argentine fans asked the French to stop crying over their Counter-Petition

Argentine fans asked the French to stop crying over their Counter-Petition

18h | TBS SPORTS
Deborah Zannat found peace at Hem Ashram in Kushtia

Deborah Zannat found peace at Hem Ashram in Kushtia

19h | TBS Stories
Hope for a conflict-free world at Christmas

Hope for a conflict-free world at Christmas

21h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

3
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction