Rohingya leader shot dead in Ukhiya

Unidentified miscreants killed one Rohingya community leader in a Ukhiya Rohingya camp of Cox's Bazar on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Shafi Ullah, 40, leader of bloc-B of Balukhali No 8 Rohingya camp.

"The incident took place on Monday (26 December) morning around 10:30am on the east side of Balukhali camp 8," Ukhiya police station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed.

He said, "A group of miscreants fired random shots targeting Shafi when he was on his way back from a programme this morning, leaving him dead on the spot."

The patrolling by the law enforcers has beefed up to ward off any further incident, the OC said, adding that the body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar hospital morgue for autopsy.