Rohingya Crisis: Dhaka seeks effective role from UN envoy for solution

Around 40,000 Rohingya refugees are estimated to have fled to India from neighboring Myanmar. Photo: Bloomberg.
Around 40,000 Rohingya refugees are estimated to have fled to India from neighboring Myanmar. Photo: Bloomberg.

Bangladesh has expressed disappointment for lack of progress towards Rohingyas repatriation and urged Noeleen Heyzer, the newly appointed UN Special Envoy on Myanmar, to play an effective role in finding a "durable solution" to the crisis. 

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen held a virtual meeting with the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Myanmar on Tuesday and made the request. 

Outlining Bangladesh's priority, which is the repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland Myanmar, the Foreign Secretary highlighted Bangladesh's expectations. 

He expressed disappointment that in the fifth year of the crisis, Bangladesh is still grappling with multiple challenges of hosting more than a million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals.  

The prolonged presence of the Rohingyas in Bangladesh is creating security problems, such as, human and drug trafficking with ramifications across the region, Foreign Secretary added.

He emphasised that the office of the Special Envoy should work towards creating conducive conditions in Myanmar for the return of the Rohingyas in safety and security. 

Masud Momen hoped that she would be able to bring positive results given the familiarity of the new Special Envoy with the issue and the region and having rich experience. 

Commending Bangladesh's exceptional humanitarian gesture, the Special Envoy conveyed her sincere thanks and gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for demonstrating the highest level of humanity by hosting more than a million persecuted Myanmar Nationals. 

The Special Envoy shed some lights on her priorities and future plans. 

She assured that the Rohingya issue would remain high on her agenda, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Noeleen Heyzer was appointed the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy on Myanmar in October 2021. She succeeded Christine Schraner Burgener.

