Mohibullah murder denotes life risks for those seeking freedom: HRW

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
30 September, 2021, 10:30 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 11:28 am

Related News

Mohibullah murder denotes life risks for those seeking freedom: HRW

TBS Report
30 September, 2021, 10:30 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 11:28 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at Human Rights Watch, called out the killing of Rohingya leader Mohibullah as "a stark demonstration of the risks faced by those in the camps who speak up for freedom and against violence".

She said, "Mohibullah was a vital voice for the Rohingya community, who always defended their rights to safe and dignified returns and to have a say in the decisions concerning their lives and future."

The death of Mohibulla, according to the rights group, will challenge the efforts of Rohingyas to safely return to their homes in Myanmar.

"The incident undermines the struggle of Rohingya refugees for greater rights and protection in the refugee camps."

The HTW director called on the Bangladesh authorities to take urgent steps to investigate the killing along with other attacks on Rohingya activists in the camps.

Mohibullah, 46, who led the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, was shot dead at around 8:30pm at a Kutupalong camp office in Cox's Bazar. 

He had represented the Rohingya community at the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2019.    

Mohibullah came to the limelight on 25 August, 2019 when a rally organised by Arakan Rohingya Society to observe two years of the latest Rohingya exodus from the Rakhine state of Myanmar, drew more than 100,000 people.

Top News

Rohingya / Rohingya abuse / Rohingya Crisis / Rohingya leader Mohibullah

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

1d | Videos
Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

1d | Videos
A School where Flowers Bloom

A School where Flowers Bloom

1d | Videos
Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

5
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB eases foreign exchange endorsement for travel