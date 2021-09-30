Mohibullah murder denotes life risks for those seeking freedom: HRW

Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at Human Rights Watch, called out the killing of Rohingya leader Mohibullah as "a stark demonstration of the risks faced by those in the camps who speak up for freedom and against violence".

She said, "Mohibullah was a vital voice for the Rohingya community, who always defended their rights to safe and dignified returns and to have a say in the decisions concerning their lives and future."

The death of Mohibulla, according to the rights group, will challenge the efforts of Rohingyas to safely return to their homes in Myanmar.

"The incident undermines the struggle of Rohingya refugees for greater rights and protection in the refugee camps."

The HTW director called on the Bangladesh authorities to take urgent steps to investigate the killing along with other attacks on Rohingya activists in the camps.

Mohibullah, 46, who led the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, was shot dead at around 8:30pm at a Kutupalong camp office in Cox's Bazar.

He had represented the Rohingya community at the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2019.

Mohibullah came to the limelight on 25 August, 2019 when a rally organised by Arakan Rohingya Society to observe two years of the latest Rohingya exodus from the Rakhine state of Myanmar, drew more than 100,000 people.