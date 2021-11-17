Indonesia pledges to send strong message to Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation

Rohingya Crisis

BSS
17 November, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 05:07 pm

"We are going to send a strong message to Myanmar for resolving the Rohingya crisis," visiting Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said while paying a call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) here.

Photo/BSS
Photo/BSS

Indonesia today vowed to offer strong message to Myanmar to repatriate its Rohingya nationals.

"We are going to send a strong message to Myanmar for resolving the Rohingya crisis," visiting Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said while paying a call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) here.

Sheikh Hasina said more than three years have elapsed, Bangladesh is looking after the forcibly displaced Rohingyas, saying, "It is a huge burden on Bangladesh."

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

