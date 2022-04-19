US family tallest in the world, makes Guinness Records

The Guinness World Records has declared a family from USA's Minnesota as the tallest in the world. The Trapp family of five - namely Scott, Krissy, Savanna, Molly, and Adam - have an average height of 6 feet 8.03 inches.

According to Guinness report, the family's youngest member, 22-year-old Adam Trapp, stands at a towering height of 7 feet 3 inches. Savanna Trapp-Blanchfield, 27, and their sister Molly Steede, 24, both stood at 6 feet 8 inches and 6.6 feet respectively.

Krissy, their mother, is the shortest member of the Trapp family, standing at 6 feet 3 inches, whereas Scott, their father, stands at 6.8 feet.

According to the website, it was Adam's idea that prompted Savannah to contact Guinness World Records.

Photo: Guinness World Records.

The family went to Dr Anna Sudoh, an orthopedic at Essentia Health, in December 2020 to be measured. Every member of the household had to be measured three times during the day, both standing and lying down. Their height was calculated using the average of these data.

"My sister called the family up to tell us that we officially got the record. Everyone was excited about it, and it was almost hard to believe," said Adam.

Considering the stares they receive in public, the recognition has come as a proud moment, said the family.

The family enjoys being able to share their most unique feature, which they believe has helped them form a close family relationship.

"Being able to meet new people when they come up and ask me questions about my height is something I like the most," Adam told the website.

The Trapp family plans to continue taking advantage of their height.

While Savanna hopes to one day pursue acting, modeling, or breaking the record for the largest hands on a living person (female), Molly hopes to one day start her own tall family.

The Trapps hope that their record-breaking height will inspire those who are different or feel different.

They want the world to know that no single characteristic should define you, and they encourage people to assess others based on who they are on the inside rather than what they look like.