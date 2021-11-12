Man hires 'slapper' to slap him every time he uses Facebook, Elon Musk approves

Offbeat

TBS Report
12 November, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 10:25 am

Related News

Man hires 'slapper' to slap him every time he uses Facebook, Elon Musk approves

TBS Report
12 November, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 10:25 am
Maneesh Sethi had credited Kara with helping him up his productivity rate by slapping him every time he got distracted. Photo: Twitter
Maneesh Sethi had credited Kara with helping him up his productivity rate by slapping him every time he got distracted. Photo: Twitter

An Indian-American entrepreneur hired a "slapper" to slap him every time he opened Facebook.

Maneesh Sethi, founder of Pavlok (a wearable devices brand) hired a woman named Kara off of Craigslist, for $8 an hour, to monitor his screen and slap him if he went on the social media platform, reports Hindustan Times. 

Sethi's unusual act was advertised in Craigslist back in 2012 and has started doing the rounds on social media recently after Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacted to it using two fire emojis. 
"When I am wasting time, you'll have to yell at me or if need be, slap me," Sethi had written in the 2012 ad.

Sethi reacted to Musk's response with doubt, wondering if the "fire" emojis symbolised his 'Icarus flying too close to the sun moment. 

"I'm the guy in this picture. Is @elonmusk giving me two emojis the highest I'll ever reach? Is this my icarus flying too close to the sun moment? Was that implied by the fire symbols elon posted? Time will tell," he tweeted on Wednesday.

Facebook / Elon Musk / Social Media

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

18h | Videos
Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

1d | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

1d | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

2
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

4
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

5
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

6
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills