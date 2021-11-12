Man hires 'slapper' to slap him every time he uses Facebook, Elon Musk approves

Maneesh Sethi had credited Kara with helping him up his productivity rate by slapping him every time he got distracted. Photo: Twitter

An Indian-American entrepreneur hired a "slapper" to slap him every time he opened Facebook.

Maneesh Sethi, founder of Pavlok (a wearable devices brand) hired a woman named Kara off of Craigslist, for $8 an hour, to monitor his screen and slap him if he went on the social media platform, reports Hindustan Times.

Sethi's unusual act was advertised in Craigslist back in 2012 and has started doing the rounds on social media recently after Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacted to it using two fire emojis.

"When I am wasting time, you'll have to yell at me or if need be, slap me," Sethi had written in the 2012 ad.

Sethi reacted to Musk's response with doubt, wondering if the "fire" emojis symbolised his 'Icarus flying too close to the sun moment.

"I'm the guy in this picture. Is @elonmusk giving me two emojis the highest I'll ever reach? Is this my icarus flying too close to the sun moment? Was that implied by the fire symbols elon posted? Time will tell," he tweeted on Wednesday.