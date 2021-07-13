Israel discovers 3,100-year-old clay jug with biblical inscription

Offbeat

BSS/Xinhua
13 July, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 10:15 am

Related News

Israel discovers 3,100-year-old clay jug with biblical inscription

This small personal pottery vessel holds about one liter and may well have contained a precious liquid such as oil, perfume or medicine

BSS/Xinhua
13 July, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 10:15 am

Israeli and Australian archaeologists discovered a pottery jug with a rare biblical inscription in southern Israel, which dates back to 3,100 years ago, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said on Monday.

The inscription was written in ink on the pottery jug, in a Canaanite alphabetic script. It bears the name of Jerubbaal, who was a biblical military leader, judge and prophet.

This small personal pottery vessel holds about one liter and may well have contained a precious liquid such as oil, perfume or medicine, the IAA said.

The jug was discovered at the archaeological site Khirbet ar-Ra'i near the modern city of Kiryat Gat, in excavations conducted by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the IAA, and Macquarie University in Sydney.

World+Biz

Israel / jug / biblical inscription

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

15h | Videos
Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

15h | Videos
TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

16h | Videos
TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder