Dyson announces wearable air purifier with noise-cancelling headphones built in

Offbeat

TBS Report
17 April, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 10:13 am

Related News

Dyson announces wearable air purifier with noise-cancelling headphones built in

TBS Report
17 April, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 10:13 am
Dyson announces wearable air purifier with noise-cancelling headphones built in

A wearable air purifier with a pair of noise-cancelling headphones built in has been announced by Dyson- its most unusual products yet.

An initial reveal of the Zone headphones  doesn't come with many specifics about cost or battery life, nor how much the headset weighs.

But the company says that after more than six years in development the device has moved from being something with a snorkel-like mouthpiece and a backpack to the gadget unveiled today - with a release aimed before the end of this year.

Where did this come from?

Dyson said it started having internal conversations in 2016 about developing some kind of "purification on the move" technology, based on its existing air purification technology.

During initial trials in the smoggy city of Beijing the company struck upon the idea of integrating noise-cancelling headphones.

Doing this also meant the company was able to design the headset so the air filters could be placed in the earcups, minimising some of the unusual bulkiness in previous prototypes.
In its final form the Zone uses a visor to channel "a continuous stream of purified air to your nose and mouth, without touching your face" according to Dyson, which will help address stuffiness.

A separate attachment is also going to be offered that could allow people to turn the headphones into a sealed, full-contact mask.

The two-stage purification system is "capable of filtering city fumes and pollutants" and uses a miniaturised version of Dyson's existing air purification technology.

Each filter would need to be replaced after about a year and are capable of filtering out 99% of particle pollution, according to the company - depending on how much use the headphones get.

It follows Public Health England warning that air pollution is the single biggest environmental threat to health in the UK, "with between 28,000 and 36,000 deaths a year attributed to long-term exposure".

Some reviewers have said despite the music and the noise-cancelling technology, the whirring of the air purification units is still audible. Dyson says more information will be forthcoming nearer to launch.

headphone / air purifiers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the products of KJ are entirely handmade and environment-friendly. Photo: Courtesy

KJ: Introducing lifestyle footwear to light up your day

27m | Mode
Minimalistic design, precise cutting and lightweight fabric with blissful embellishments are the pièces de résistance of the brand. Photo: Courtesy

Humaira Khan: A brand that bridges fast west with traditional east

1h | Mode
Is the stone crushing job an opportunity for women? Perhaps, yes, but they do this work as the region they live in offers few other alternative earning sources for women. Photo: Mumit M

How impoverished women keep the Nakugaon Port alive

1h | Panorama
After a two-year hiatus, jubilant crowds filled the streets again to celebrate the Bangla New Year. Photo: Joy Saha

The return of celebration

20h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Russia warns Sweden, Finland over joining NATO

Russia warns Sweden, Finland over joining NATO

1h | Videos
The surge of students going abroad for higher education

The surge of students going abroad for higher education

15h | Videos
Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

15h | Videos
Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals