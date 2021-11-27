Samsung rolls out air purifiers with digital display in Bangladesh

South Korean tech company Samsung has introduced three types of air purifiers with digital technology in the market of Bangladesh.

The quality of indoor air can easily be known through the digital display of the air purifiers, reads a press release.

It has a four-step purification process to purify the tiny particles, harmful gases and germs present in the indoor air, the press statement added.

Its three-way airflow technology ensures germ-free fresh air in addition to the high-powered sensors that are capable of detecting germs as small as PM2.5 micrometers, the press release read further.

It also works to remove gases like ammonia from indoor spaces and its activated charcoal instantly removes harmful gases.