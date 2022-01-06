Billboards to find wife

Entrepreneur Muhammad Malik has plastered his face across several advertising hoardings across Birmingham. Photo: Collected.

For anyone looking for the perfect mate to fall in love with and live happily ever after, there may be hope for you yet.

Follow Muhammad Malik, a UK-based bachelor, who has plastered his face over giant billboards around Birmingham in a bid to find his other half. The advertisement shows a perky Punjabi guy pointing towards the caption 'Save me from an arranged marriage!' along with his website "findMALIKawife.com"

Entrepreneur Muhammad Malik, 29, created his own website 'findmalikawife.com' to find his dream girl with his original pictures, quotations and personal information, reports The Daily Mail.

It may seem a tad ridiculous to some. So, Malik answered his own FAQ on his website under the question, "Is this a joke?"

He said, "Nope, I'm serious. I've been searching for a partner who'll work with me to grow our love for each other and Allah. If this sounds like you, please get in touch."

Muhammad hopes his non-traditional and unconventional ways of finding a life partner might beat dating apps and expert counsels. It may even turn out to be better than meeting someone through mutual friends and family members or even marriage brokers.

He wrote in his website candidly, "I just haven't found the right girl yet. It's tough out there."

"I had to get a billboard to get seen!"

Muhammad is from London, but considers Birmingham to be a "second home" because of the "high quality cuisine outlets in the city centre, vibrant Alum Rock, and great mosques."

His website, findmalikawife.com, details his no-expense-spared search for love.

'My ideal partner would be a Muslim woman in her 20s, who's striving to better her deen," he wrote.

"I'm open to any ethnicity but I've got a loud Punjabi family - so you'd need to keep with the bants. Always personality and faith over anything else!"

"P.S I'm an only child and look after my mom and dad. If this is a deal-breaker I don't think it'll work out."

He also went on record to say that he is not against arrange marriage but he would like to try and find someone on his own first. Hence, the "unusual" approach.