Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter, 96, enters hospice care at home

World+Biz

Reuters
18 November, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 10:26 am

Related News

Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter, 96, enters hospice care at home

The Carters are the longest-married presidential couple, having wed in 1946 when he was 21 and she was 18. Jimmy Carter, 99, is in hospice care after deciding in February to decline additional medical intervention.

Reuters
18 November, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 10:26 am
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is seen outside her home after U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with former President Jimmy Carter and Mrs. Carter in Plains, Georgia, U.S., April 29, 2021. REUTERS
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is seen outside her home after U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with former President Jimmy Carter and Mrs. Carter in Plains, Georgia, U.S., April 29, 2021. REUTERS

Former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter, the 96-year-old wife of former President Jimmy Carter, has entered hospice care at home, the Carter Center said in a statement on Friday.

In May 2023, the Carter family had said the former first lady had dementia but was continuing to live happily at the couple's home in rural Plains, Georgia.

"Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at home. She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family," said the statement, issued on behalf of their grandson, Jason Carter.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support."

The statement did not give any more details.

The Carters are the longest-married presidential couple, having wed in 1946 when he was 21 and she was 18. Jimmy Carter, 99, is in hospice care after deciding in February to decline additional medical intervention.

After his solo term ended in 1981, he also has enjoyed more post-White House years than any president before him. Rosalynn Carter played an instrumental role during those years, including as part of the nonprofit Carter Center the couple established in 1982 and the Habitat for Humanity charity.

USA

Presidency / wife / Jimmy Carter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Syed Badrul Ahsan. Sketch: TBS

The towel around the chair

4h | Panorama
A mechanic is collecting reusable components from a discarded electronic device. Photo: Noor A Alam

The e-waste market of Dhaka

4h | Panorama
A higher population density in the cities compounded with a poor healthcare system is likely to spell more intense disease outbreaks. Photo: Nayem Ali

Are we prepared for the next major outbreak?

1d | Panorama
James K Galbraith, Professor at the Lyndon B Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. Sketch: TBS

Why mainstream economics got inflation wrong

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

1d | TBS Economy
In 2024, the global economy will be stronger than expected!

In 2024, the global economy will be stronger than expected!

18h | TBS Economy
The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

1d | TBS SPORTS
Fake 'Bard' app steals information

Fake 'Bard' app steals information

20h | Tech Talk