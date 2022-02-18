Giant strawberry earns Israeli farmer a Guinness World Record

Offbeat

Reuters
18 February, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 12:48 pm

Related News

Giant strawberry earns Israeli farmer a Guinness World Record

The strawberry was 18 cm long and 34 cm in circumference

Reuters
18 February, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 12:48 pm
Israeli farmer Tzahi Ariel presents his giant strawberry, weighing 289 gram and grown in Israel after it sets a new Guinness record in Kadima, Israel, 17 February, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli farmer Tzahi Ariel presents his giant strawberry, weighing 289 gram and grown in Israel after it sets a new Guinness record in Kadima, Israel, 17 February, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli farmer Chahi Ariel has grown the world's heaviest strawberry, according to Guinness World Records.

At 289 grams, the strawberry was about five times the average weight of a regular berry of the local Ilan variety, said Nir Dai, a researcher at Israel's Volcani Institute where the strain was developed.

The strawberry was 18 cm long and 34 cm in circumference, the online Guinness entry said.

Ariel had been hoping he was onto a winner when they saw how big the fruit were growing on his family farm last year. He has been waiting for confirmation it was a record while keeping the giant strawberry in the freezer as proof.

"When we heard, it was an amazing feeling. I jumped in the car, laughed and sang," said Ariel, proudly displaying his certificate on a laptop. "We've been waiting for this for a long time."

Unusually cold weather in early 2021 slowed the strawberry's ripening process, allowing it to continue gaining weight, according to the record book's website.

The previous record was held by a Japanese farmer who discovered a 250-gram strawberry in his harvest in 2015.

Top News

Offbeat / strawberries / Guiness World Record

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edward, Prince of Wales, with Pratap Singh of Jammu and Kashmir during his trip in India in 1921. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Prince of Wales’ 1921 trip to India was a royal disaster

14m | Panorama
While the export growth in RMG is appreciable, international buyers are still unwilling to pay higher prices. Photo: Mumit M

RMG growth is backed by volume, not price. What can turn the tide?

1h | Panorama
Among all the places, Social Science Chattar is quite popular for its natural ambience and delicious snacks. Photo: Noor A Alam

Street foods to enjoy around DU campus

2h | Food
The two-storey house costing just Tk1 lakh in Vennatala village shows how the community-driven Sobai Mile Jhenaidah Gori was geared towards making cities more livable. Photo: Mumit M

Vision for a modern city: The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

3h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

2h | Videos
Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

15h | Videos
First woman reported cured of HIV

First woman reported cured of HIV

17h | Videos
Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

3
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

4
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 