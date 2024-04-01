Aircraft's tail gets stuck at overpass in Mohakhali, causes traffic disruption

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 12:14 pm

The Dornier 228 turboprop aircraft belonging to the Bangladesh Navy with its wings dismantled was being transported on a truck when its tail became stuck with the overpass structure

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The tail of an aircraft was stuck at an overpass in front of the BAF Shaheen College in the capital's Mohakhali last night (31 March), causing traffic disruption and drawing attention from bystanders. 

The Dornier 228 turboprop aircraft belonging to the Bangladesh Navy with its wings dismantled was being transported on a truck when its tail became stuck with the overpass structure, said the eyewitnesses.

The incident occurred around 10pm in front of the BAF Shaheen College, said Ariful Islam Rony, assistant commissioner of Mohakhali Traffic Zone.

Emergency responders utilised a forklift to pry open the plane's tail to free it from the overpass.

Meanwhile, traffic police were dispatched to manage the situation, but it took nearly half an hour before the plane could be successfully removed from the overpass. 

By 10:30pm, the plane was finally extracted and escorted away, allowing traffic movement to continue.

