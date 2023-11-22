CCCI seeks extension of tax return submission deadline

NBR

BSS
22 November, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 08:26 pm

BSS
22 November, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 08:26 pm
Photo: CCCI
Photo: CCCI

The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has urged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to extend the deadline for submission of income tax returns for 2023-24 until January 31 of the next year.

CCCI President Omar Hazzaz made the request today in a letter to NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem.

The deadline is supposed to end on November 30 this year.

In the letter, the Chittagong Chamber president mentioned numerous reasons and adverse situations which have made it impossible for a large number of new and old taxpayers to submit their income tax returns in such a short time.

The reasons mentioned in the letter include delayed reception of the income tax circular for 2023-24, income tax guidelines, a lack of awareness among taxpayers about the new Income Tax Act 2023, adverse global economic conditions caused by international wars, inflation and reduced imports due to dollar crisis.

